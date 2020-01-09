‘He Should Apply Balm & Stay Quiet’: Shiv Sena Mocks Fadnavis
The Shiv Sena on Thursday, 9 January, hit out at BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis for targeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the "Free Kashmir" placard displayed by a woman at a protest in Mumbai against the JNU violence.
When Mehek Prabhu, a Marathi woman from Mumbai stood up for Kashmiris by holding the placard, the opposition termed it as "sedition”, the Shiv Sena said, adding that there cannot be a "dirtier example of irresponsibility".
"They attacked Chief Minister Thackeray and asked how this anti-national activity can happen right under his nose. The allegation was so frivolous that the opposition leaders made a mockery of themselves," it said.
"This is not good for the state...we are worried for the opposition," the Shiv Sena tauntingly said.
After the placard with "Free Kashmir" message was seen at the protest at Gateway of India against the JNU violence, Fadnavis had asked what exactly was the protest for and if Chief Minister Thackeray will tolerate this "anti-India campaign" right under his nose.
The Sena said Mehek Prabhu, a Maharashtrian, came out before TV channels after her placard kicked up a row and produced her side of the story, saying her intention was about freeing Kashmir from communication restrictions faced by people there.
"A Mumbaikar Marathi woman could understand the pain of Kashmiris. The opposition feels this is sedition. There can't be a dirtier example of irresponsibility," it said.
"If the opposition and its supporters feel expressing yourself fearlessly is sedition, it is not good for them (opposition) and the country. The opposition has fallen flat on its face after Mehek Prabhu's clarification," the Marathi publication said.
It also asked former chief minister Fadnavis to exercise caution and restrain, and respect his current post as leader of opposition (LoP) in the Assembly.
The Sena said the opposition BJP "needs counselling" as it has become "directionless" since Fadnavis became LoP.
