‘Such Pest Should Be Finished Off’: Shiv Sena on Sharjeel Imam

"The union home ministry, while initiating action against Imam, should not indulge in politics and try to finish off this pest that is afflicting our country," the editorial said.

"One must find out why such language of breaking up this country into pieces is being used by the educated youth of this country more and more frequently. Who is spewing such venom into the mind of Sharjeel who did his graduation from IIT-B and now pursuing PhD from JNU?" the Sena asked.

Imam was arrested on Tuesday in connection with his controversial speeches during anti-CAA protests. He has been booked for sedition, among other offences.