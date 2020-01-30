‘Such Pest Should Be Finished Off’: Shiv Sena on Sharjeel Imam
The Shiv Sena on Thursday, 30 January, in its mouthpiece Saamana, endorsed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's view that alleged inflammatory statements made by Sharjeel Imam were dangerous.
No politics should be done on the issue, and such a "pest" afflicting the country should be finished off," the Sena said in an editorial in Saamana, according to news agency PTI.
‘Hand Should Be Cut Off’
According to an NDTV report, the editorial also suggested Sharjeel has "beheaded" the Muslim community.
"Sharjeel has beheaded the Muslim community. His hand should be cut off and put on the highway on the chicken's neck corridor," NDTV quoted the editorial as saying.
"The union home ministry, while initiating action against Imam, should not indulge in politics and try to finish off this pest that is afflicting our country," the editorial said.
"One must find out why such language of breaking up this country into pieces is being used by the educated youth of this country more and more frequently. Who is spewing such venom into the mind of Sharjeel who did his graduation from IIT-B and now pursuing PhD from JNU?" the Sena asked.
Imam was arrested on Tuesday in connection with his controversial speeches during anti-CAA protests. He has been booked for sedition, among other offences.
