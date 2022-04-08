'I Have Proof': Raut Claims BJP Is Conspiring To Make Mumbai a Union Territory
Raut said that a presentation regarding this had already been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday, 8 April, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory.
The conspiracy, Raut said, was spearheaded by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and a group of party leaders, builders, and businesspersons. Speaking to reporters, he also said that a presentation regarding this had already been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
'Uddhav Thackeray Also Aware of the Development': Raut
"Meetings have been held and funds are being collected for this purpose. This has been going on for the last two months and I am saying this with full responsibility. I have proof to substantiate what I am saying. Chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is also aware of this development," Raut said, as per news agency PTI.
The Rajya Sabha MP further claimed that in a few months, the group headed by Somaiya would approach a court with a plea to make Mumbai a Union Territory under a central government rule, as the number of Marathi people in the city had reduced drastically.
Somaiya had earlier challenged a state government decision that sought to make Marathi a compulsory language in schools, he added.
(With inputs from PTI.)
