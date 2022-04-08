ADVERTISEMENT

'I Have Proof': Raut Claims BJP Is Conspiring To Make Mumbai a Union Territory

Raut said that a presentation regarding this had already been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut </p></div>
i

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday, 8 April, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory.

The conspiracy, Raut said, was spearheaded by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and a group of party leaders, builders, and businesspersons. Speaking to reporters, he also said that a presentation regarding this had already been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Also Read

BJP Wants To Make Anurag Thakur HP CM, Says AAP; CM Jai Ram Thakur Rejects Claim

BJP Wants To Make Anurag Thakur HP CM, Says AAP; CM Jai Ram Thakur Rejects Claim
ADVERTISEMENT

'Uddhav Thackeray Also Aware of the Development': Raut

"Meetings have been held and funds are being collected for this purpose. This has been going on for the last two months and I am saying this with full responsibility. I have proof to substantiate what I am saying. Chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is also aware of this development," Raut said, as per news agency PTI.

The Rajya Sabha MP further claimed that in a few months, the group headed by Somaiya would approach a court with a plea to make Mumbai a Union Territory under a central government rule, as the number of Marathi people in the city had reduced drastically.

Somaiya had earlier challenged a state government decision that sought to make Marathi a compulsory language in schools, he added.

Also Read

INS Vikrant ‘Crowd-Funds Scam’: Mumbai Police Book BJP’s Kirit Somaiya, Son

INS Vikrant ‘Crowd-Funds Scam’: Mumbai Police Book BJP’s Kirit Somaiya, Son

(With inputs from PTI.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×