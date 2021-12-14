Opposition Tussle: 3 Factors Behind Shiv Sena's Support for the Congress

There is a strong sense in the Sena that due to its pro-Hindutva image, the BJP took it for granted for all these years with the belief that the party would have no other option but to stay within a saffron alliance.

The Sena challenged this after the 2019 Assembly elections by joining hands with the NCP and the Congress, an arrangment that landed Uddhav Thackeray in the CM's position.

While Thackeray has grown into the job and carved out a certain image for himself, the Sena also realised that in the alliance, it was the NCP that held all the cards.

"The NCP can join hands with any of the three major parties in Maharashtra. None of the other three parties have that luxury. I don't mean this in a disparaging manner, it is to NCP's credit that it has pitched itself in this manner," a senior Shiv Sena leader told The Quint.

It is this sense of "lacking options" that has made Sena try to cultivate an independent relationship with the Congress, one that isn't mediated by the NCP.

The Sena wants to have its own leverage, rather than add to the NCP's leverage - which was the situation during the power sharing talks between the three parties in 2019.