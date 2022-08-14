Shiv Sangram Chief & Maratha Quota Supporter Vinayak Mete Dies in Car Accident

Shiv Sangram party leader and former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Vinayak Mete was killed after a vehicle hit his car on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on the morning of Sunday, 14 August, officials said.

Mete (52) was a staunch supporter of reservation for the Maratha community.

The accident took place at 5.05 am near Madap tunnel under the jurisdiction of Rasayani police station in neighbouring Raigad district, the officials said.

Mete, another person and his driver were in the car while they on way to Mumbai from Pune, he said.

A vehicle hit their car near the Madap tunnel and all of them received serious injuries, the official said.