ADVERTISEMENT

Shashi Tharoor To Run for Congress President Post, Sonia Gandhi Gives Go-Ahead

Tharoor has been a part of the group of 23 leaders who have been pressing for reforms in the grand-old party.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
Shashi Tharoor To Run for Congress President Post, Sonia Gandhi Gives Go-Ahead
i

Former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor will be running for the post of the Congress president.

As per sources, Tharoor got the go-ahead from Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

He has been a part of the group of 23 leaders who have been pressing for reforms in the grand-old party.

Also Read

Shashi Tharoor, 4 Other MPs Seek 'Transparency & Fairness' in Congress Prez Poll

Shashi Tharoor, 4 Other MPs Seek 'Transparency & Fairness' in Congress Prez Poll
ADVERTISEMENT

Tharoor met party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, who said that she would “stay neutral” in the upcoming presidential elections.

Even though Tharoor refused to divulge the details of the 40-minute-meeting, a leader told The Indian Express that Sonia assured Tharoor of a “free and fair election,” which means that she will not endorse or back any candidate.

Sources told the newspaper that Sonia had earlier indicated that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should lead the party. Her go-ahead to Tharoor is significant, given that backdrop.

The leader also said that Sonia hadn’t discouraged Tharoor from contesting the election when he had told her of his intent earlier.

Also Read

Shashi Tharoor Responds to US Anchor's 'British Gave India Civilisation' Comment

Shashi Tharoor Responds to US Anchor's 'British Gave India Civilisation' Comment

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told news agency ANI that there is no need for "anybody's nod" to contest elections for the party's top post.

"Anybody who wants to contest (for the post of the Congress president) is free and welcome to do so. This has been the consistent position of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. This is an open, democratic, and transparent process. Nobody needs anybody's nod to contest," Ramesh said.

Also Read

Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh Congress Pass Resolution to Make RaGa Party Chief

Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh Congress Pass Resolution to Make RaGa Party Chief

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics

Topics:  Congress   Rahul Gandhi   Shashi Tharoor 

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×