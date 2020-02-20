Tharoor, Nirupam Differ Over Demand of Cong Presidential Election

“Some have asked who should vote and for what. I was referring to my earlier call eight months ago for elections among the 10,000 party workers who constitute the 'AICC plus PCC delegates' list. These should be for the elected seats in the CWC as well as for the party presidency,” Tharoor said.

In an interview to PTI last year, Tharoor had said the way forward for the party could be opening up all key posts, including the CWC membership, to fresh elections which would help legitimise the incoming set of leaders.

The rout in the Delhi polls has brought out the fissures within the party with several leaders openly sparring over the reasons for the party's dismal performance.

Senior Congress Leaders Sanjay nirupam. however, disagrred with Tharoor over the matter and took to Twitter to ay that nobody other than the Gandhi family can lead the party “at this juncture”.