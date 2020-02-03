Linking Sharjeel With Shaheen Bagh Exposes BJP’s ‘Desperation’

If hypothetically one agrees with the government that Sharjeel Imam was one of the few people who kickstarted the protest at Shaheen Bagh, then what about the 23 other protests taking place in Delhi, and numerous others across the country?

The entire BJP discourse around Sharjeel also tries to whitewash the fact that he actually tried to call off the protest on 2 January and was asked to leave by the women who did not want to end their stir. Sharjeel’s arrest is nothing but a mockery of everything that our Constitution stands for. Attempts to link him to Shaheen Bagh are misplaced, and designed to destabilise and discredit the protest.