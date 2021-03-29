Sharad Pawar to Undergo Gallbladder Surgery: Nawab Malik

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been diagnosed with a gallbladder problem, NCP leader Nawab Malik told reporters on Monday, 29 March.

In light of this, Pawar will be admitted to hospital on 31 March for an endoscopy and surgery, Malik added, according to ANI.

Malik said that Pawar had been feeling uneasy on Sunday evening and had complained of a pain in his abdomen, after which he was taken to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up.

“Upon diagnosis, it came to light that he has a problem in his gallbladder,” Malik said, adding that all Pawar’s programmes stand cancelled until further notice.

(With inputs from ANI)