Rahul Gandhi's Call, Oppn Unity: Sharad Pawar's Reasons on Revoking Resignation

"My supporters and voters have been with me for so many years, so I cannot reject their sentiments. I am moved by the love and the trust in me. I am revoking my decision to retire from the post," said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in a statement to the media, putting an end to three-day long speculations over the party's future.

Sharad Pawar on Friday, 5 May, revoked his resignation from the post of party chief after a committee of senior party leaders passed a resolution to reject it three days after he publicly stepped down.