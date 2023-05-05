Ajit 'Dada': 3 Reasons Why He's Indispensable for Sharad Pawar and the NCP

"Supriya, ek shabdahi bolu nakos! (Supriya, do not say a word)," ordered a visibly irritated Ajit Pawar as he publicly lashed out at his cousin and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday in front of scores of party leaders and workers.

While the crowd was taken aback, he was quick to retort: "I am saying this to you as your elder brother."

The exchange took place at Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre, the headquarters of the NCP, while party chief Sharad Pawar was trying to pacify a shocked cadre that revolted against his sudden decision to resign from the post and was urging Sule to change her father's mind.