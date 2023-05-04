Sharad Pawar Quits or Not, Staying With MVA Best for Ajit. What's The Catch?

The three 'Vajramuth' rallies by the MVA in Sambhaji Nagar, Nagpur, and Mumbai received massive response.

The MVA as a whole has outperformed the Shinde-BJP alliance in several key polls in the past nine months since the Uddhav government fell, with NCP being the major contributor to the victory in most of them.

After the BJP, the NCP is the second largest party currently in the state in terms of organisational strength, clout, cadre, and resources.

A quick look at the recent performance by the NCP and the MVA in several polls held in the past few months: