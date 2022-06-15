Sharad Pawar Will Decide on Contesting in Prez Polls After Seeing Numbers: NCP

Amid speculations that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar will be the Opposition-backed candidate for the upcoming presidential elections, the party has said that the leader will take a call on contesting elections only if they have required numbers.

Elections for the next president of India will be held on 18 July, and counting, if required, will be held three days after. President Ram Nath Kovind's term is set to end on 24 July.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has said that the NCP chief was not keen on becoming the president.

Speaking to NDTV, he said, "Pawar would not like to sit at one place after becoming Governor or President. He does not like protocol much. He likes meeting people in the villages, sitting with farmers in field."