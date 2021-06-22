Cong Not ‘Boycotted’, Meet at Pawar Residence Not Political: Oppn

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon refuted talks about the Congress being 'boycotted' from a meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence, attended by Opposition leaders, saying that it "was about discussing improvements in the political, economic and social environment of the country."

Opposition leaders from eight political parties – including Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), National Conference, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, among others – were at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar for a meeting on Tuesday.

Among the political leaders who attended the meeting were TMC's Yashwant Sinha, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, CPI MP Binoy Viswam, SP's Ghanshyam Tiwari and AAP leader Sushil Gupta.

Among the eminent personalities who were present at the meeting were poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, Justice AP Shah, and former ambassador KC Singh.