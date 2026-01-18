Sharad Pawar: The Kingmaker & Master Strategist is Now Fighting for Survival

“Khishat nahi aana, aani Bajirao mhana” (not a penny in your pocket, but think of yourself as the king) is a phrase widely used in Marathi political and social discourse.

In the run-up to the recently concluded municipal corporation elections, it was used by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to target Maharashtra Deputy CM and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, after the latter released the party’s manifesto, outlining a slew of promises for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations.

Standing beside him were senior leaders of Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil, as the two factions decided to join hands in an attempt to reclaim what were once their unquestioned bastions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad—long dominated by the rashtravaadis until 2017—had slipped out of NCP control when the BJP swept the civic bodies that year.