Sharad Pawar Vs Ajit Pawar LIVE: Clarity on Numbers Expected in Meetings Today

Sharad Pawar Vs Ajit Pawar LIVE Updates: Three days after Ajit Pawar declared a war against Sharad Pawar by splitting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and taking oath as the new deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, both factions have issued whips to their respective supporting MLAs to attend 'party meetings' called by the respective chiefs.

While Ajit has already started functioning as the deputy CM and taken care of responsibilities at the Mantralaya, the Sharad Pawar faction is confident that the former's faction is in minority. With neither sides having given a clear figure of the number of MLAs supporting them yet, the two meetings in Mumbai are expected to bring forth the exact numbers.