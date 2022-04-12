'Shameful': BJP, Others React to Mamata's 'Love Affair' Comment on Minor's Rape
The son of a TMC leader has been charged forallegedly gang-raping a minor girl in Hanskhali.
A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a contentious remark over the the rape and killing of a minor girl, many political leaders, feminist activists, and others took to Twitter to condemn the TMC supremo's comment as 'shameful,' 'abhorrent,' and disgusting.'
BJP leaders Amit Malviya and Charu Pragya are among those who have criticised Banerjee's comments.
What Did Mamata Banerjee Say?
Brajagopal Goyala, the son of a local panchayat member of the Trinamool Congress, was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Sunday, 10 April, for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl at a birthday party in West Bengal's Hanskhali village. The girl later died.
CM Mamata Banerjee took note of the atrocity and the BJP's protest on Monday, and said, "How do you know if she was raped or was pregnant or had a love affair or was sick? Even family knew it was a love affair."
"If a couple is in a relationship, how can I stop them? This is not UP that I can do that in name of Love Jihad," she had added.
