'Shameful': BJP, Others React to Mamata's 'Love Affair' Comment on Minor's Rape

Brajagopal Goyala, the son of a local panchayat member of the Trinamool Congress, was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Sunday, 10 April, for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl at a birthday party in West Bengal's Hanskhali village. The girl later died.

CM Mamata Banerjee took note of the atrocity and the BJP's protest on Monday, and said, "How do you know if she was raped or was pregnant or had a love affair or was sick? Even family knew it was a love affair."

"If a couple is in a relationship, how can I stop them? This is not UP that I can do that in name of Love Jihad," she had added.