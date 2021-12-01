'Shah Rukh Khan Was Victimised': Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai, Hits Out Against BJP
Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to Mumbai, met leaders of Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.
Addressing a large audience of political leaders, social activists, and celebrities, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 1 December, said that the "cruel and undemocratic BJP" had victimised Shah Rukh Khan.
Responding to film director Mahesh Bhatt, who called Banerjee "a ray of hope", the chief minister was quoted as saying by NDTV:
"Mahesh ji, you have been victimised, Shah Rukh Khan has also been victimised. If we have to win, we have to fight and speak out wherever you can. You guide us and give us advice as a political party."
Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to Mumbai, met leaders of Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party on the trip.
'BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao': Mamata Banerjee
"We want to say BJP hatao, desh bachao," Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Wednesday.
Further, Banerjee said that the BJP had repealed the much-contended farm laws due to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.
"Three farm laws were repealed (by the Centre) and a debate was not allowed in Parliament. Why? Because they are afraid and the decision to repeal (the farm laws) was made with an eye on the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh elections," she said.
Tensions between the Congress and the TMC had also heightened after 12 out of 17 MLAs of the Congress in Meghalaya defected to the Trinamool Congress.
"I had suggested to the Congress that there should be an advisory council comprising prominent personalities from the civil society to give a direction to the Opposition, but in vain," she said.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.