After Mufti & Abdullah, Shah Faesal Booked Under Public Safety Act

Shah Faesal, former civil servant and chief of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), has been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA), reported ANI.

The move comes days after former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir – Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah – were booked under the draconian act which allows detention without a trial.

PSA can remain in force initially for three months but can be extended to a maximum of one year in case of apprehension of a law and order situation.