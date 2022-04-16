ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Congress Leaders Hold Meet Over Gujarat Polls, Prashant Kishor Present

The meeting has also fuelled speculation over the possibility of Kishor joining the Congress.

A meeting is underway between poll strategist Prashant Kishor and the Congress top brass at Sonia Gandhi's Delhi residence on Saturday, 16 April, where the party's plan for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls is being discussed.

Sources told The Quint that an alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls is being discussed at the meeting. The induction of a highly-sought-after Naresh Patel, a major Patidar leader in Gujarat, into the party is also being considered, as per sources.

The meeting has also fuelled speculation over the possibility of Kishor joining the Congress.

A number of senior Congress leaders – including Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh, Ambika Soni, and Priyanka Gandhi – are in attendance at the meeting.

Kishor and the Gandhis had last year held several rounds of talks on building a consolidated front for the 2024 national election.

