Senior Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Passes Away at 71

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday, 25 November, his son Faisal Patel announced on Twitter. He was 71.

Faisal Patel said that his father had tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago, and that since then, his health had worsened due to multiple organ failures.

"With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings.

Ahmed Patel had tested positive for COVID-19 on 1 October and had been admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital on 15 November.