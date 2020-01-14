Senior BJP Leaders Are Giving India a Free Tutorial in Hate Speech

As the massive protests against CAA, NRC and NPR continue across India, senior BJP leaders are making hateful remarks targeting those who oppose the Modi government over these three policies.

The news cycle has been so brutally short that several of these comments may have escaped your notice, especially with so much going on. So, we made a list of some of the most divisive statements made by senior BJP leaders in the past few weeks, a few of which are clear examples of incitement to violence.