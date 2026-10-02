'See My Press Card': Reporters Detained, Manhandled At Jantar Mantar Protest

Delhi police detained, manhandled several journalists — especially those working independently — alongside other protestors at the Jantar Mantar protest on 2 October, Friday who had gathered to demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation amid SIR irregularities.

Many videos have come to surface wherein reporters and media personnel can be seen showing their Press card or ID cards repeatedly and yet being forced away by the Delhi police.

Earlier in the day, Maktoob media's Fida Fathima was also forced, manhandled and by the police who attempted to detain her. This police crackdown became more intensified during the day at Jantar Mantar where hundreds of protestors, including political leaders such as AAP MP Sanjay Singh, RJD's Manoj Jha and CPI (M)'s Brinda Karat were also detained.

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