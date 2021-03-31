'Disturbing': Section Of Visva Bharati Faculty Write To PM Modi

"In the past few years, it has become a trend to abuse, insult, and even manhandle faculty members, make them hostages and restrict their movement, which is often orchestrated by a particular group of students, who unfortunately are supported by a section of our own association", said the letter, which was also released to the media.

"We are also witnessing a new political culture emerging in Visva Bharati where senior faculty are staging protests with students where they too are engaging in malpractices like making derogatory remarks against the institution, office bearers, other ideological groups etc.", the letter further said.

The section of faculty also condemned the gherao of the Vice Chancellor's residence in August 2020. It also condemned the protests against the VC's appointment and pointed out how those who were protesting were roaming around with the VC after his appointment.

The letter comes in the context of a leaked audio recording of VC Bidyut Chakraborty where he can be heard saying that he will close down the university. The clip surfaced in the face of protests by students and members of the faculty against the Vice Chancellor.