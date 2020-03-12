MP Minister’s Attempt to Meet Rebel MLAs Leads to Scuffle With Cop

The BJP, meanwhile, has said it will seek a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on 16 March, while the Congress said it is ready to face the test only after a decision on the resignations of the 22 MLAs.

Senior Congress leader DigvijayaSingh also sought to know why the MLAs were not meeting the Assembly speaker to submit their resignations.

The speaker has asked the 22 MLAs to appear before him by Friday to clarify whether they have resigned voluntarily or under any pressure, Vidhan Sabha principal secretary AP Singh told PTI.