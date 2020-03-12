MP Minister’s Attempt to Meet Rebel MLAs Leads to Scuffle With Cop
A scuffle broke out between Congress leader Jitu Patwari and a police personnel on Thursday, 12 March, while Patwari was trying to meet the Madhya Pradesh rebel MLAs at Embassy Boulevard in Bengaluru.
Patwari was taken into preventive custody by police following the incident.
The political crisis in Madhya Pradesh is thickening with at 22 Congress MLAs resigning from the party following Jyotiradity Scindia joining the BJP, putting the Kamal Nath government in the state in jeopardy.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati has issued notices to the 22 MLAs who have resigned, asking them to appear before him by Friday and clarify whether they have quit voluntarily or under pressure, a legislature official told PTI on Thursday.
The BJP, meanwhile, has said it will seek a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on 16 March, while the Congress said it is ready to face the test only after a decision on the resignations of the 22 MLAs.
Senior Congress leader DigvijayaSingh also sought to know why the MLAs were not meeting the Assembly speaker to submit their resignations.
The speaker has asked the 22 MLAs to appear before him by Friday to clarify whether they have resigned voluntarily or under any pressure, Vidhan Sabha principal secretary AP Singh told PTI.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )