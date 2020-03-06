SC Stays K’taka HC’s Bail Order to Anti-CAA Violence Accused

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, assailed the high court order saying that as many as 56 policemen got injured during the violent protests.

“The rioters attacked the police station and set that ablaze,” the law officer said, adding that two persons died during that violent protests.

The High Court, while granting bail, had said that the records produced indicate that the “identity of the accused involved in the alleged incident appear to have been fixed on the basis of their affiliation to Popular Front of India (PFI) and they being members of the Muslim community”.

Two persons received bullet injuries in police firing and they later succumbed at a hospital on 19 December last year as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in Mangaluru.

Police had lobbed tear gas shells and resorted to baton charge and fired in the air to disperse anti-CAA protesters in Mangaluru, as thousands of demonstrators had hit the streets in many cities and towns across Karnataka on December 19 last year defying prohibitory orders.