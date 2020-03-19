SC Orders Floor Test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Friday

It asked the state Assembly Secretary to ensure that there is no breach of law and order.

The Supreme Court was hearing the petition filed by former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others to hold a floor test in the state Assembly.

The petition was filed as the Kamal Nath-led government is on the brink of collapse, after Jyotiraditya Scindia's switched over to the BJP and the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.