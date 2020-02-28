U’khand Lawyers Strike, Held Each Saturday For 35 Yrs, Illegal: SC
The Supreme Court on Friday, 28 February, held as illegal the strike called by lawyers on every Saturday for the past 35 years in three district courts of Uttarakhand.
A bench headed by justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah said the strike called by lawyers on flimsy grounds is tantamount to contempt.
The court issued notices to the Bar Council of India and state Bar Council, seeking their response.
The issue came to the notice of the apex court while it was hearing an appeal against the verdict of the Uttarakhand High Court which had held as “illegal” the strikes or boycotts of court work on all Saturdays by lawyers in Dehradun and in several parts of Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar.
In its 25 September, 2019 verdict, the high court had referred to the 266th report of the Law Commission, which had analysed data on loss of working days on account of strikes by lawyers and had opined that it affects functioning of courts and contributes to the mounting pendency of cases.
