Ban Booklet Maligning Savarkar: Fadnavis to Uddhav Thackeray

The Sena formed an alliance with the Congress and the NCP in Maharashtra after severing its ties with the BJP.

Earlier during the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had slammed the booklet.

"Veer Savarkar was a great man and will remain a great man. A section keeps talking against him. This shows the dirt in their mind," Raut said.

Last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's jibe that his name was not "Rahul Savarkar" and hence he would not seek apology (about his remark on rape) had riled the Sena.