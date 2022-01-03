'Modi Asked If Farmers Died For Him': Decoding Satya Pal Malik's Rebellion

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik launched what perhaps is the most serious attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi from within the BJP, terming the PM as being "arrogant" towards farmers.

Addressing a social function at Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, Malik said, "When I went to meet the Prime Minister to discuss the farmer issue, I ended up fighting with him within five minutes. He was very arrogant. When I told him that 500 farmers had died, he said, ‘Did they die for me?’ I told him yes".

Malik claims that Modi then asked him to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Governor initially claimed that Shah told him that the PM had "lost his mind" but later issued a clarification saying that the home minister didn't say anything disrespectful.

This is not the first time Malik has attacked the Centre. He had called the Modi government "arrogant" even during his speech at the Global Jat Summit in Jaipur in November 2021.

Whether Malik's narration is correct or not, is besides the point. His statements are significant in themselves.