Is Sasikala’s Return the Reason for Closing Jayalalithaa Memorial?

While the state government claims that the closure is merely a coincidence, Sasikala's supporters allege that it is being deliberately planned to prevent her from visiting the memorial. Ahead of her imprisonment in February 2017, she had gone to Jayalalithaa's grave and took three vows - promising to overcome hurdles, treachery, and the plot against her.

"She is set to come after one week of rest, on 7 February," said her nephew TTV Dhinakaran. "On the day of her release from the jail, the memorial was opened. I don't know what their plan was but I took it positively that it coincided with her release. But as soon as she was released, there were a lot of chemical changes in Tamil Nadu. They hurriedly opened and then hurriedly closed the memorial. Will a marriage be stopped if a comb is hidden? They will anyway have to open it at some time and at that point she will go visit. This shows the level of these people," he added.