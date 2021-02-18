Sasikala Approaches Chennai Court Over Removal as AIADMK Gen Sec

When Sasikala was convicted in the DA case, she, in turn, told the AIADMK that Edappadi Palaniswami will be the chief minister.

However, EPS later patched up with OPS, merging the two factions. Among the conditions OPS laid down to merge the two factions was that both Sasikala and her nephew Dhinakaran had to be kept away from the party. Keeping this in mind, the AIADMK had in September 2017 removed Sasikala as party General Secretary and TTV Dhinakaran as Deputy General Secretary.

Both Sasikala and Dhinakaran, however, have challenged the removal pointing out that only the party general secretary can convene the General Council.

(This story was first published on The News Minute and has been republished here with permission.)