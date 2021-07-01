Sasikala Reaches Out to Old Guard to Portray EPS, OPS as Usurpers

In March 2021, VK Sasikala’s announcement that she will stay away from Tamil Nadu politics had come as a breather to the AIADMK leadership, particularly for Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam.

But her increasing overtures to party leaders and cadres has had the AIADMK in a huddle, even expelling those who were in touch with her.

In the latest audio clip released by her camp, the former AIADMK general secretary is heard telling former MLA Kathirkamu that she had stopped the disqualification of 11 MLAs in 2017, including OPS.

Further, Sasikala is heard saying that she was told that plans are being made to expel OPS and 10 other legislators in the Tamil Nadu Assembly for voting against the EPS government.