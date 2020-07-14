Sanjay Jha Suspended from Congress for ‘Anti-Party Activities’

Senior Congress leaders and party’s national spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Tuesday, 14 July was suspended from Congress with immediate effect "for anti-party activities and breach of discipline, a communique shared by ANI said.

The action against Jha comes after he was sacked as the national spokesperson of the party last month.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jha had tweeted in favour of rebel Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy CM, Sachin Pilot, suggesting that it was Pilot’s hard work that mede them win the 2018 state elections, for which he was just given a “performance bonus.”