Sanjay Jha Suspended from Congress for ‘Anti-Party Activities’
Sanjay Jha suggested that he was suspended for criticising the party.
Senior Congress leaders and party’s national spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Tuesday, 14 July was suspended from Congress with immediate effect "for anti-party activities and breach of discipline, a communique shared by ANI said.
The action against Jha comes after he was sacked as the national spokesperson of the party last month.
Earlier on Tuesday, Jha had tweeted in favour of rebel Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy CM, Sachin Pilot, suggesting that it was Pilot’s hard work that mede them win the 2018 state elections, for which he was just given a “performance bonus.”
Earlier in the day, he also suggested that Sachin Pilot should be made the chief minister of Rajasthan. He also said that Ashok Gehlot was “rewarded” by the party despite delivering just 21 seats in the 2013 Rajasthan elections.
Tweets by Jha over several months and his interactions with media houses have reflected his thoughts on the need of introspection by the Congress party and its functioning.
After he was fired as the party spokesperson last month, Jha had taken to Twitter back then to change his bio that read, “Congressi by DNA. Sacked as National Spokesperson for writing: ‘India needs a reawakened and revitalized Congress, ready to win the second freedom struggle’”.
