'Sleaze CD' Culture: The History of Sex, Lies & Videotape in Karnataka Politics

In the past several BJP politicians have been caught on what seem to be spy cameras.

In 2007, BJP leader MP Renukacharya was at the receiving end of an enquiry after photographs of him in a 'compromised position' were released to the media. In 2010, BJP leader Hartalu Halappa was held for raping a woman, after CDs of him in the alleged act were made public.

The party’s leader Raghupati Bhat had to withdraw his candidature from Legislative Assembly polls in 2013, when a 'sleaze CD' allegedly featuring him became public. “This is a recurring problem but not all politicians are guilty of doing what they are accused of. In several cases fake content is circulated to end political careers,” said the BJP leader, defending his colleagues.

The BJP's word of caution has been echoed by the leadership of other parties including the Janata Dal (Secular). "In Karnataka when a politician is caught on camera doing the wrong thing, they are immediately asked to bid farewell to their political future. All parties are wary of this," said a Bengaluru based political analyst.

In 2006, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was accused of bribing BJP MLC Janardhana Reddy when his voice, allegedly caught on tape, was released. In 2014, Kumaraswamy was again accused of bribery, when a similar CD surfaced. When contacted, JD(S) leaders refused to comment.