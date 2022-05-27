Former Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody
Singla was arrested on Tuesday after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked him on alleged corruption allegations.
Former Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla, who was earlier sacked by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from his Cabinet over corruption allegations, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Mohali court on Friday, 27 May.
Singla, who was the Health Minister of Punjab, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch on Tuesday after Mann fired him on the charge of demanding "one percent commission" for tenders and purchases.
The court had earlier sent him to judicial custody for three days until Friday.
Singla's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Pardeep Kumar was also sent to judicial custody till 10 June, as per PTI.
Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh of the Punjab Health System Corporation had filed a complaint against Singla and OSD Kumar, saying that the duo had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.16 crore regarding allotment of projects along with 1 percent commission for government contracts.
Background
While announcing his decision to sack Singla from the Punjab cabinet, CM Mann had said in a video address, "It had come to my notice that one of my own cabinet ministers was asking for 1 percent commission in tender-related matters. I took the matter seriously. This matter came directly to me. The media has no clue about it, neither does the Opposition."
He further added that if he wanted, he could have brushed the matter under the carpet, but instead decided to make the matter public.
"If I wanted, I could have brushed the matter under the carpet. However, by doing so, I would have broken the hearts of crores of Punjabis who trusted me. I would have betrayed my party's ideology and hence I am taking action. The minister is Dr Vijay Singla who was the health minister in my cabinet. When I confronted him and showed him the proofs, he confessed to it as well," Mann added.
(With inputs from PTI.)
