Former Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Former Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla, who was earlier sacked by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from his Cabinet over corruption allegations, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Mohali court on Friday, 27 May.

Singla, who was the Health Minister of Punjab, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch on Tuesday after Mann fired him on the charge of demanding "one percent commission" for tenders and purchases.

The court had earlier sent him to judicial custody for three days until Friday.

Singla's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Pardeep Kumar was also sent to judicial custody till 10 June, as per PTI.