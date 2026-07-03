'No Bigger Paap than Taking Away Temple Donations': Sachin Pilot Exclusive

You spoke of chanda chori . You also hinted at the kind of angst in the ranks of the students. They are upset over paper leaks, they are upset over the future. But they seem to be gravitating towards non-political entities like the Cockroach Janta Party and not the established opposition parties. As a Congressman, when your party is the largest opposition party, does that not worry you that there is perhaps some credibility question or there is a lack of confidence in the Opposition also?

As the world changes, society goes through many changes also. And there are many ways and platforms to express yourself. In the 21st century, there are so many avenues and platforms for young people or the middle classes to vent out their anger and frustration.

Like you said, young people are feeling disenchanted because of the paper leaks, paper cancellations and so on. And there is no accountability. Even if mistakes happen, someone must have the moral courage to stand up and say yes, I am responsible, I am accountable and I am going to fix this. We haven't heard that from the BJP government. The education minister refuses to resign despite so many protests across the country.

Institutions, NGOs, associations, student bodies, everybody is up in arms. That's one aspect of it. But electoral math, fighting elections, staying in the booth, making sure votes come out, that machinery is a whole different system to operate. That only happens during election time. So I think the sum and substance of all this unrest and unhappiness is more of a concern to us as Indian citizens. Right?

Governments will come and go. But if young people lose faith in the system, that's a challenge that we can't face. If young people feel that, you know, ‘I work hard, I study hard, jobs are very few to come by and even those examinations that give those jobs are either flawed, or papers are leaked, the checking is done unprofessionally and there is no avenue to course correct’, if they lose faith in the system as we know it, then, we are looking at a very, very dark future.

And I think no Indian citizen in their right mind will ever want to go in that direction. Young people are everyone's responsibility. No political party, no leader, no entity has the right to play with the future of young people.

They don't give answers in Parliament. They don't respond to RTI queries. They don't have press conferences. There's no accountability. It's just management of headlines and brushing things under the carpet till the next big item happens and then the news cycle changes. But how long will this go on for? So we have to take them to task. And we stand committed to that.