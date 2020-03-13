SAARC Heads Should Form a Strong Strategy to Fight COVID-19: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the importance of countering the novel coronavirus in South Asian nations, urging the governments in the region to strategise together.

"I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus", Modi tweeted. "We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet," he added.