Karnataka Bypolls: Wake-Up Call for Congress as BJP Surges Ahead

Even though it was of little consequence to the stability of the Karnataka government, the results of the by-elections declared on Tuesday, 10 November, were a symbol of power consolidation for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, while they were a wake-up call for the Congress.

In Bengaluru’s Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, Munirathna, the former disqualified MLA from Congress, got 1,25,734 votes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. He won by a margin of 58,113 against Congress candidate and first-timer Kusuma H.