Navjot Sidhu Walks Out of Jail After 10 Months of Imprisonment in Road Rage Case

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu walked out of the Patiala jail on Saturday, 1 April, after 10 months of imprisonment in connection with a road-rage incident in which a man was killed 34 years ago.

"There is no such thing as democracy right now. Conspiracy to bring President’s Rule in Punjab. Minorities being targeted. If you try to weaken Punjab, you will become weak," Sidhu was quoted as saying by ANI, soon after his release.

"Whenever a dictatorship came to this country, a revolution has also come and this time, the name of that revolution is Rahul Gandhi. He will rattle the government," he added, while addressing the media outside the jail.