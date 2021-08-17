Retd Col Ajay Kothiyal AAP's CM Candidate for 2022 Uttarakhand Polls

Background

The ruling BJP and the Congress in the Opposition are the major contestants for Uttarakhand's assembly polls that is scheduled to take place in early 2022. The current BJP government in the state has seen changes in the chief ministers twice over the course of the last two months.

Meanwhile, AAP is also trying to make inroads into different states, including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, ahead of Assembly polls next year. In December, last year, Kejriwal had said that his party will fight the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh to end the state's "dirty politics and the rampant corruption."

Early this year, the Delhi chief minister also expressed his party's intention to contest in all 182 seats in Gujarat.