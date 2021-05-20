Temple Control Row: Tamil Nadu FM, Isha Foundation In War of Words

In Tamil Nadu, a verbal war over control of temples is raging between DMK leader and state Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan and spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev.

In a recent interview to The Hindu, Thiaga Rajan had dismissed as ‘nonsense’ the demand to free temples from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. The demand had been raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and Vasudev, who runs Isha Foundation.