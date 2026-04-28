'Corporate Jihad?': With No Conversion Proof', TCS Nashik Case Doesn't Add Up

“What has been shown in the media, is completely wrong. My son only had conversations; he did not do anything inappropriate. There is a process for conversion. It does not happen casually. The girl used to show interest in Islam,” Tahira,* Danish’s mother, told IANS.

As per a fact-finding report by Association of Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), Advocate Umesh Walzade, representing Danish in this case said:

“What constitutes conversion under Islamic religious practice involves taking a person to a mosque, having them recite the Kalma, and certain other formal processes. None of that occurred here. There is no evidence that Danish took this woman to a mosque or conducted any formal conversion.”

Moreover, there is no BNS section that has been applied in any of the FIRs that deals directly with ‘forceful conversion.’ The closest is section 299 which is added in four out of the nine FIRs. (Section 299: Deliberate, malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings).

Rahul Kasliwal, one the legal counsels of the accused, stated that as per APCR:

“The IPC and BNS sections invoked—including Section 299 relating to hurting religious sentiments—carry punishments of less than seven years. Following the Supreme Court’s recent position, immediate arrest is not mandated in cases with sentences of less than 7 years. What surprises me is that these are complaints about incidents from two to three years ago, yet arrests were made within two to three hours of the FIR being filed.”