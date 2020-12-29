Health is Important: Kamal Haasan as Rajini Says No to Politics
Kamal Haasan said that he too is disappointed, like Rajinikanth’s other fans.
Stating that he too is disappointed with Rajinikanth deciding to not launch his political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday, 29 December, said that “his health is important to me”.
According to ANI, Haasan, on Tuesday, said:
“I will meet Rajinikanth again after my election campaign. Like his fans, I too have been disappointed but his health is important to me.”
WHAT HAD RAJINIKANTH SAID?
Backing out of his political debut, actor Rajinikanth, on Tuesday, said:
“This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people, but please forgive me.”
He will not launch his political party as scheduled on account of his poor health, the actor said in a statement issued on Twitter.
In a three-page letter, the actor said he didn’t want to make the people who believe in him feel like scapegoats. His recent health conditions have come as a warning, he said.
His announcement comes two days after the actor was discharged from Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, following severe blood pressure fluctuations.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.