'Is There Any Doubt?': RLD Chief Jayant Singh on Leaving INDIA and Joining NDA

"Is there any doubt? How can I refuse today?" said Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh on Friday, 9 February, amid speculations that his party was leaving the INDIA alliance to join the BJP-led NDA, according to a report by news agency PTI.
Singh also distributed sweets after it was announced that his grandfather and former Prime Minister Charan Singh would be conferred with the Bharat Ratna posthumously.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
Topics: Jayant Chaudhary RLD Rashtriya Lok Dal
