ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Is There Any Doubt?': RLD Chief Jayant Singh on Leaving INDIA and Joining NDA

The RLD chief also distributed sweets after former PM Charan Singh was conferred the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

"Is there any doubt? How can I refuse today?" said Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh on Friday, 9 February, amid speculations that his party was leaving the INDIA alliance to join the BJP-led NDA, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Singh also distributed sweets after it was announced that his grandfather and former Prime Minister Charan Singh would be conferred with the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and politics

Topics:  Jayant Chaudhary   RLD   Rashtriya Lok Dal 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×