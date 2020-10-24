10 L Jobs if Party Returns to Power: RJD in Bihar Polls Manifesto

As lakhs of Bihar voters are poised to exercise their franchise in the first phase of Assembly elections, the RJD on Saturday, 24 October, released its manifesto, reiterating its promise to recruit 10 lakh persons in government jobs if the party returned to power.

The manifesto, titled 'Prann Hamara, Sankalp Badlav Ka' was released by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Chief Ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance, in the presence of party spokesperson Manoj Jha, Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shaktisinh Gohil and other leaders.

Tejashwi said his party would fulfil all promises made to the people.