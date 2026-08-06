'Want Reforms Now': The Ranchi Student Activist Who Refuses to End Hunger Strike

"I have said it several times in my press briefings as well. I will continue my fast unto death," said Brahmanand Kumar. A few days ago, a video of Kumar lying by the statue of Jaipal Singh Munda amid heavy rain, as fellow protesters shielded him with umbrellas, went viral on social media.

A PhD scholar from Ramgarh district, Kumar has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Ranchi for the past several days. Despite heavy rain, storms, and repeated requests from friends and family, he refuses to relent or end his fast despite plummeting blood pressure and deteriorating health. Brahmanand has been a victim of several irregularities in public service recruitment examinations.