‘Autonomous Institutes Can’t Become Political Adda’: HRD Minister
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday, 6 January asserted educational institutions cannot be allowed to become “political adda”, and vowed “strong action” against the perpetrators of Sunday night violence at JNU.
Pokhriyal, who was here to attend some official events, said educational institutions were meant only for imparting education and should not be used for political purposes.
The minister's comments came a day after the prestigious JNU campus was rocked by unprecedented violence, with masked men brandishing iron rods and sticks going on the rampage, leaving scores injured, including its students union president Aishe Ghosh.
Students affiliated to Left parties and RSS-backed ABVP have blamed each other for the violence.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)