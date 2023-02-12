Ramesh Bais Replaces BS Koshyari As Maharashtra Governor
Koshyari had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month that he wished to step down from the top post.
Ramesh Bais was appointed as Maharashtra's next Governor, on Sunday, 12 February, after President Droupadi Murmu accepted BS Koshyari's resignation from the post.
"Governor Koshyari has expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life in reading, writing and other leisurely activities," a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.
Koshyari Wanted To Step Down Amid Criticism
“I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years. During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received the love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard,” Koshyari further said in the press release issued by Raj Bhavan.
This came amid opposition criticising him for allegedly disrespecting the great men and icons of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP and Congress had demanded that the Governor resign for allegedly defaming the icons and Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena were struggling to defend the Governor.
Further, in January 2023, the Governor had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had reportedly expressed discontent over his recent statements about icons.
