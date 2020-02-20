Ram Mandir Trust Members Meet PM Modi, Invite Him to Visit Ayodhya

Members of the Ram Mandir Trust, including its president Nritya Gopal Das, on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here and invited him to visit Ayodhya.

The meeting came a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, set up recently to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, met for the first time on Wednesday.